Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Iterum Therapeutics plc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: ITRM stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Iterum Therapeutics plc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ITRM stocks, concerns whether certain Iterum Therapeutics plc directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the sulopenem NDA lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with uUTIs caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone, that accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form, that Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



