"Itex" News Flash For: Most Decorated Broker, Angie Horton, (SLC) over Achieved Other Local Rep "Tinamarie Fowler" to Win G3 Developments' Prestigious "Professionalism Award" by Adam Green for Barter

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- For more than 30 years, ITEX Corporation has helped tens of thousands of businesses generate new sales, conserve precious cash flow and increase profits. With their leading payment technology platform for processing cashless business transactions and their exclusive distribution channel, member businesses utilize ITEX Corporation's digital currency "ITEX dollars" to exchange goods and services, rather than use cash. ITEX Corporation is based in Bellevue, Washington. The Membership Trading Community? is a marketplace for B2B cashless transactions across North America.



Monday - Thursday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Friday 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday Closed



Angie Horton - ITEX Broker: Angie Horton is the proud new owner of the Itex in Salt Lake City franchise. She has only been in the trade and barter business for 1 and ½ years but knew this was the business for her. Angie's past experience has been in the Mortgage and Real Estate industry for a 20+ year career. Angie's previous position, held in that industry, was the Operations Manager for the Mortgage Division of a Bank. Her hobbies are many - she loves to travel, cook, camp, fish, garden and water ski. Angie has a large family and she enjoy's all of the memorable times that they have had together!



www.itex.com/AboutUs/



ITEX in Salt Lake City

525 E 4500 S Suite F-100

Salt Lake City, UT 84107

Phone: 801.288.2000

angie.horton@itex.net



Itex Restaurants http://vimeo.com/72296117



http://saltlakecity.itex.com/Default.asp



ITEX Products

http://saltlakecity.itex.com/Download.asp?iid=61



ABOUT US

Founded in 1982, and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, ITEX is a leading marketplace for cashless businesses transactions across North America. ITEX processes more than $140 million a year in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) between thousands of businesses and 90 franchisees and licensees. Member businesses increase sales and open new markets by utilizing ITEX dollars to exchange goods and services, through ITEX's payment technology platform. http://saltlakecity.itex.com/Team.asp