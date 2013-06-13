Ithaca Sports Now Selling Dry Pro Waterproof Cast Covers

Ithaca, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Sports medicine supply company, Ithaca Sports, is happy to announce their latest product addition, waterproof cast covers. The covers have arrived just in time for summer.



After an injury, most athletes are frustrated by the limitations their injury places upon them. This is especially true when the injury consists of a broken limb. Not only is the limb unusable, but the cast limits the types of activities the athlete can do. When summer rolls around, nothing is more frustrating that not being able to swim because of a cast. Ithaca Sports recognizes this and has addressed the problem. Besides their usual ankle braces and prewrap, they are now offering DryPro waterproof cast covers among other water proof products. “The cast covers are completely watertight and are guaranteed to keep your cast dry.” They do this with patented vacuum seal technology. Athletes can dive, swim, surf, and even scuba dive without fear of ruining their cast. Of course, they recommend consulting with your doctor to make sure you have the go ahead for any serious water activities.



At Ithaca Sports, athletes can find everything they might need to protect and prevent injuries. This includes pain relieving creams and first aid supplies, Biofreeze and other forms of hot and cold therapies, inserts, guards, bandages, braces, and more.



About Ithaca Sports

Ithaca Sports is a small business specializing in sports medicine and first aid supplies. They take the time to listen to their customers, so that they can introduce new and helpful products as their company grows. Located in Ithaca, New York, they have built a strong reputation in the world of sports medicine supply and plan to continue that trend in order to help protect and heal athletes around the world with their high quality products. For more detail please visit, http://www.ithacasports.com/.