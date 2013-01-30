Ithaca Sports Offers New Year's Resolution Deals

Ithaca, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Ithaca Sports, a leading sports medicine and first aid superstore, announced they would offer free shipping on select CRYODERM products to begin the New Year. The superstore operates both as a community store in Ithaca, New York and as a bustling internet retailer.



“The New Year usually makes millions resolve to exercise more regularly -- and we want to help those people reach their goals,” said an Ithaca Sports representative. “When people begin exercising more frequently, they often are sore, and sometimes sore enough, that it inhibits their ability to reach their fitness goals. By giving our customer a large discount on select CRYODERM products, we believe more people will be able to meet their New Year fitness goals.”



The CRYODERM Gel discounted by Ithaca Sports is designed to quickly relieve aches and pains. The CRYODERM gel absorbs rapidly into the skin and can be used with all massage oils and creams.



CRYODERM represents a sliver of the products Ithaca Sports sells through its comprehensive superstore. These products include ankle braces, China Gel, mouth guards, a variety of first aid materials and more. Owned and operated by a certified athletic trainer, Ithaca Sports specializes in products treating any fitness-related pain or injury. More can be viewed on their online store at http://www.ithacasports.com/



About Ithaca Sports

Located in Ithaca, New York, Ithaca Sports serves both the community of Ithaca—home of both Ithaca College and Cornell University—and the world wide web, through its online storefront. Ithaca Sports received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a five-star rating from Shopper Approved, an online collector of customer reviews. One can find more on their website http://www.ithacasports.com/ and Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/IthacaSports