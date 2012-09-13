iThinkProperty Announces Market Leading Estate Agent Fees for Property Sales

Leigh-On-Sea, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Selling a house in the UK can be an expensive process, with most estate agents asking for between 2% and 4% of the house value to market and sell a property. These percentages amount to thousands of pounds in fees eroding the money owners take away from their sale. These traditional high fee agents have been losing ground to iThinkProperty, an online estate agent that has been getting a lot of attention lately thanks to its market leading pricing structure, with fees starting from £225.



Eighty to eighty five percent of people begin their search for a new home online, according to recent statistics. Yet, once they have found properties they are interested in online, they move on to deal with traditional estate agents and their higher fees. iThinkProperty is an award winning online estate agent that performs all of the tasks that a traditional agent does for a fraction of the price.



A spokesman explained,



“A few years ago, telling you that you can sell your home for £225 might have sounded laughable, but as word spreads about us and our successes, people are starting to understand how much they can save by using us as an alternative to private sales or traditional estate agents. We’ve even attracted mainstream media attention from The Sunday Times, who featured a young family that saved over £2,000 in agents fees and sold the house for over £10,000 more than they bought it. It’s simple: our system works.”



The site operates a simple four step process for listing a poroperty: upload photos and text (to be verified by their local agent); this is then syndicated through major listings websites like Rightmove, viewings are qualified and arranged by iThinkProperty, then offers, negotiations, sales and rentals are administrated by an expert property team, all for the initial listing cost with 0% commission.



iThinkProperty believe their sales process is as comprehensive as any traditional Estate Agent, a spokesperson explains:



“Even though our fees are a fraction of traditional agents we still offer a premium service. Many house sellers mistakenly believe they will have to take their own photographs, or do without some marketing materials, but that’s not the case. For each of our customers a local agent visits the property and takes professional photographs, designs a floor plan and measures the property for the property particulars. In terms of marketing we market through a huge range of online portals way in excess of the marketing efforts of most agencies.”



Their process has earned them awards within the industry from the Estate & Letting Agent Awards, as well as official recognition from The Property Ombudsman. The site was also nominated at the 2012 Growing Business Awards on account of how rapidly they’re catching on with mainstream sellers.



About iThinkProperty

iThinkProperty are the UK's most affordable online estate agents, offering everything sellers would expect from an experienced estate agent. Sellers get their own personal account displaying all the information on their property sale, from the interest it's creating to all viewing enquiries, offers and even full online access to every detail of your sales progression once the sale is made. For more information, please visit: http://www.ithinkproperty.co.uk/