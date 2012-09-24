ITM Instruments Inc. Acquires Optimum Energy Products Ltd. of Calgary, AB

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- David Reed, President of ITM Instruments Inc., is pleased to announce the acquisition of Optimum Energy Products Ltd., of Calgary, AB, effective October 31, 2012.



Optimum Energy Products Ltd. is a specialty Internet distributor of Test Equipment, Thermography products, Gas Detection equipment and Power Metering products. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.



Optimum Energy Products Ltd. will become a wholly owned subsidiary of ITM and will continue to operate under the Optimum brand and operate their various specialty web sites (see below).



"The purchase of Optimum Energy Products Ltd. adds to our growing network of physical and Internet ba sed marketing channels", says Dave Reed, President of ITM. "Optimum has built a great network of Internet E-commerce web sites and we look forward to our expanded capability to serve our common markets", says Reed.



"We are thrilled to be a part of the ITM group and their successful team" said Grant Meadows, President of Optimum Energy Products Ltd. "I look forward to the transition and being a part of the combined entity" says Meadows.



About ITM Instruments Inc.

Formed in 1983, ITM INSTRUMENTS started as a catalogue house, but over the years has grown to have 3 locations, (Calgary, Toronto, Montreal) all 3 locations have outside sales reps and calibration labs. We pride ourselves as being a value added distributor. ITM online store can be visited at http://www.itm.com .



About Optimum Energy Products Ltd.

Headquartered in Calgary, AB, Canada, Optimum Energy Products Ltd. is a leading on-line distributor of electrical test equipment, Thermography, Power Metering and associated products. Formed in 1993, Optimum represents over 50 leading manufacturers from around the world.

See Optimum Energy Products Ltd. specialty web sites:

http://www.optimumstores.com

http://www.MyFlukeStore.com

http://www.ShopFlir.com

http://www.OptimumEnergy.com



