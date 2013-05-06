ITQlick.com Launches Today with an IT Marketplace and the Industry's First Social Platform for Assisting Companies in Purchasing and Implementing IT Software Products and Services

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- ITQlick.com (http://www.itqlick.com) launches today with over 4,100 software products across 450 categories and 3,000 IT vendors. ITQlick.com offers free services to companies for finding and comparing business software and IT service providers and receiving social recommendations based on usage and reviews from similar companies.



ITQlick.com is a B2B global marketplace, which serves as an international gathering point for software buyers, Tech decision makers, IT professionals and IT vendors. ITQlick.com is the industry's first platform that offers an end to end solution to its business users that includes IT products & services review, vendor controlled marketplace and a social-professional community.



The company was founded in 2012, in Tel Aviv, Israel by a team of experienced IT executives. CEO is Shlomi Lavie, an experienced information system manager in global high-tech companies.



According to Gartner, business worldwide is spending $2 trillion annually on IT products and services. Current purchasing decisions are based on analysts, consultants and other experts.



With ITQlick.com, Software buyers and tech decision makers can quickly access peer recommendations and real user reviews of the tools & services used by similar companies and thus save time and avoid costly mistakes when making a purchasing decision regarding the technology solution or service for their business.



IT professionals can also post their projects privately or publicly and gather an advisory board of experienced IT mentors to assist them with the project.



Main features for IT software buyers and IT professionals:



- Browse and compare between thousands of IT services and software products including cloud solutions, on premises, add-ons, mobile and big data.



- Use advanced searching parameters such as: product category, price, feedback, features, vendor, industry, business area, country and more.



- Follow companies, products, questions and people.



- Submit "request for information" and "request for demo" forms to vendors.



- Get access to real and validated users' review (users sign up with their LinkedIn account to validate identity).



- Create a technology profile based on software products they are using and projects.



- Post a project and add questions for obtaining valuable advice from the community.



With ITQlick.com, IT vendors can expand their target audience and reach out to software buyers.



Main features for IT vendors:



-nList products and services on ITQlick marketplace.



- Create an online portfolio that showcases projects and customer success stories.



- Engage with prospective customers, post updates and answer questions.



- Receive qualified traffic to their website from ITQlick.com.



- Generate leads of prospective customers.



The beta version of the site was launched in Jan 2013 and it already includes thousands of software products, companies and services listed.



ITQlick.com is 100% free for software buyers and tech decision makers. The site’s revenue is from IT vendors when ITQlick.com facilitates a good match between a software buyer and an IT vendor.



About ITQlick.com

ITQlick.com is a free online marketplace for IT products and services and the industry's first social platform for assisting companies in finding, selecting and implementing software products for their business. Technology professionals and IT business customers can share their projects to get valuable advice and network with interesting colleagues that are using similar tools.



In addition, ITQlick.com serves as a global online marketing channel for IT vendors and service providers.



Media Contact:

Shlomi lavie, CEO

Slavie@ITQlick.com

Tel Aviv, Israel

972-543215059

www.ITQlick.com