Itron CEO Joins NEMA Board of Governors

The Board of Governors is elected by the membership for three-year terms. The organization is divided into committees to form order around its operations, including standards and conformity assessment policy, strategic initiative, section affairs, and government relations and communications.



Itron has been a long-time member of NEMA, as well as an active participant. Former Itron CEOs Philip Mezey, LeRoy Nosbaum, and Malcolm Unsworth have also served on the NEMA Board of Governors. Itron's government affairs team has also worked with NEMA's federal policy advocacy initiatives.



Tom Deitrich says of his election, "It is an honor to be elected to the Board of Governors by my industry peers. NEMA will provide a crucial voice for industry as the United States works to develop and implement the details of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act."



