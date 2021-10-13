Itron Inspire Will Be Virtual in 2021

Avon Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- Itron Inspire was initially scheduled to be a hybrid event - both in-person and virtual - but due to rising concerns over the new strain of COVID-19, event officials have decided to keep it virtual only. Marina Donovan, who serves as Itron's Vice President of Global Marketing and Public Affairs, says of the event, "We look forward to gathering online and exchanging ideas that help move our industry forward, especially around pressing matters such as better preparing for natural disasters and managing the influx of renewables and electric vehicles...We have an excellent lineup of speakers and thought leaders, including a number of customer lead breakout sessions."



Sessions at Itron Inspire will cover many topics, such as water meters and industrial meters, with two keynotes and big picture sessions, along with post-conference forums. Sessions currently scheduled include Women in Utilities, Resilience & Reliability - Addressing Urgent Grid Challenges, Cybersecurity in a Complex, Interconnected World, Applications, Outcomes, & Services, Data Management, Mobile & Measurement Solutions, and Multi-Purpose Network Solutions. Additional details about the event, schedule, and speakers will be available closer to the event date. More information about Itron Inspire 2021, including conference passes for purchase, are available online athttps://www.itron.com/na/company/events/itron-inspire.