Itron Is Driving Greater Efficiency for Environmentally Friendly Practices

Avon Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2021 -- At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the company placed an immense value on their partners, customers, and employees' health and safety, causing them to change the way their services interacted with the world around them. For Itron, the pandemic caused them to work towards a higher efficiency level by consolidating their service operations. Itron was able to successfully deliver electricity and clean water to millions across the world.



Itron President and CEO Tom Deitrich said of their green initiatives, "The energy industry is under pressure, and we are seeing more customers seek our assistance to become more sustainable, increase the diversity of their supply chain, and align with their stakeholders and beliefs in delivering a more resourceful world...Our 2020 ESG report expands on our 2019 framework, which we use to guide our decisions to increase the positive impact our business drives for our stakeholders and our planet."



The company, which uses water meters and industrial meters, has expanded environmental and operational stewardship efforts. They use integrated management systems to connect health and safety programs to environmentally friendly ones to reduce their carbon footprint and environmental impact through their network. They have also pledged better stewardship of operations, providing a high level of transparency and ethics in all their partnerships to improve energy and water management's impact on the world.



The full 2020 ESG report can be viewed at www.itron.com/esg.