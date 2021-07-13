Itron Opens Nominations for Annual Itron Innovator Award

Avon Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2021 -- Each nomination should recognize one of their customers who has brought successful innovations by implementing one of their partner ecosystem solutions. The solution should have been deployed while in the field or with proof of concept from labs or pilots and integrated with Itron technology. This technology could have been from any of Iton's networks, back-office software, or intelligence platforms.



Itron's partner ecosystem allows them to provide industrial solutions for IoT and create innovative resources for smart technology and meters throughout the world.



Preference for this year's award will be given to those who can show quantifiable outcomes. Nominations are due August 13, and the winner will be announced at their annual customer event in Palm Desert, California, on October 1-8. The event will be held virtually as well.



Itron works with customers to enable success and improve quality of life worldwide through enabling smart infrastructure solutions for utilities and cities in over 100 countries.



