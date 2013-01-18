IT's AustinCSI Celebrates Rapid Growth, Placing #59 on Inc. 500 List.

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- With a myriad of technology firms opening their doors every month, carving a niche in the market certainly isn’t easy. However, for one young Texas-based company, remaining committed to their core values has garnered much acclaim. In fact, AustinCSI has recently been placed 59th on the Inc. 500 list and secured contracts with a number of top 20 Fortune 500 companies.



Offering business process optimization, program and portfolio management and software quality management services, AustinCSI has seen its revenue climb from $117,000 to $4.9 million in just three short years. Coupled with their Managing Partner’s recent award of 62nd place on Inc. 500’s Top Female CEO 2012 list, the organization is proving that a client focused business approach; a knowledgeable and inspired team and strong leadership are keys to success.



“We understand that services we provide are offered by some much larger firms. We are uniquely positioned to deliver our services based on a strict set of core values, trust based client relationships and the ability to deliver extraordinary results,” says Karen Moree, Managing Partner



She continues, “It’s because of our firm’s commitment to client’s success, investments in our knowledge capital and transparency in approach that we have garnered respect from our clients.”



Expanded services include business process definition, IT governance and compliance, and software quality management. By hiring extremely driven and highly sought after industry talent, AustinCSI enjoys its ability to offer their vast range of services at a personal level their larger competitors often cannot achieve.



“Our team includes some of the best and brightest consultants in the industry. They are driven by passion, commitment, and intellect that is passed onto our clients. Our team members, despite level of experience are frequently exposed to strategic conversations and are encouraged to share their unique perspectives with our clients. ” says Rizwan Sheikh, Managing Partner.



Success also rings at the top of the corporate ladder. Coupled with the Inc. 500 award to Partner Karen Moree, Managing Partner Rizwan Sheikh was named a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year from the Greater Dallas Asian Chamber of Commerce.



This unique partnership, along with the company’s accelerating growth, serves as proof that remaining focused on company culture and core values along with fastidious and incisive intellect, will always win the hearts and trust of existing and new long-term clients.



Critics are keeping a close eye on AustinCSI and their diverse team, as continued success is firmly on the calendar.



To find out more about the company and their services, visit: http://www.austincsi.com



About AustinCSI

Founded in 2008, AustinCSI now employs over 100 individuals. With their head office based in Plano, TX as well as offices in Orlando, Seattle and Atlanta, AustinCSI is a proven technology firm specializing in business process optimization, portfolio management and software quality management services that deliver solutions to their clients most perplexing and critical problems. Decidedly different from the typical management consulting services firm, AustinCSI was founded by seasoned, industry-recognized executives determined to bring a better way of delivering technology solutions to the market place.



With an iron-clad dedication to exceeding clients’ expectations, AustinCSI plans to continue harnessing the best possible talent, while creating an environment for each and every employee to excel.