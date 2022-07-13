IT's Better to Be Naughty Than Nice at Saints & Sinners' XXXmas in July!

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2022 -- Come celebrate XXXmas in July at Saints & Sinners, the hottest couples' lifestyle club in Philadelphia. On Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9:00 PM to 3:00 PM, couples and single women are invited to get into the spirit of the Christmas season — but for this special occasion, it's better to be on the naughty list!



Saints & Sinners is a multi-story swingers' club experience, with rooms for private, semi-private, and public play as well as a dance floor. Throughout the evening, delicious food is served while erotic movies play on HD TVs throughout the club. There's also free onsite parking, a mixer bar, and BYOB liquor lockers. But all of that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what happens at S&S! The kinds of events taking place at this steamy locale are an experience like nothing else and truly must be seen to be believed.



In order to get their jollies at the XXXmas in July event, attendees must purchase a membership, which costs $50 for couples, $20 for single women, and $100 for single men. A membership lasts one year and can be used at any location. Single men will have to skip out on the XXXmas event since Saturday nights are for couples and single women only — but they're more than welcome at many other Saints & Sinners events on Fridays, Sundays, and more!



Ready to see what Santa has in his bag of toys this XXXmas? Don't miss out on the fun taking place on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9:00 PM to 3:00 AM at Saints & Sinners NE Philadelphia, located at 8832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA. For more information about events, visit http://www.saintsandsinnersac.com.



About Saints & Sinners:

For more information on how to be a part of the best swinger parties in Atlantic City, visit

