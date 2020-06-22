ITS Engineering College and Central of Advance Studies, AKTU Build Robot for COVID-19 Aid

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- An ITS Engineering College team has partnered with Central of Advance Studies, AKTU, to create a robot designed to offer touchless aid for frontline workers and patients.



The robot features remote and internet based controls, a payload capacity of 150 kilograms, 15 kmph speed, auto thermal screening via sensors, sanitizer spray system, UV disinfectant unit, CCTV ability, display unit, 1.2 GHz processor, 2.3 GHz controlling frequency, 4 hour battery backup, and sensor security.



The team would like to thank Mr. Mahip Singh, Assistant Professor at ITS Engineering College; Mr. Jeveesh Gupta; Mr. Mayank Raj; and the students at ITS Engineering College.



More information can be found at https://www.itsengg.edu.in/.



About ITS Engineering College

ITS Engineering College is a leading engineering college in Greater Noida and AKTU.



