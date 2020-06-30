ITS Engineering College Debuts Build Robot for COVID Aid

Frontline workers and patients can benefit from touchless care
Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- ITS Engineering College has announced that they've created a robot for COVID-19 aid in conjunction with Central of Advance Studies at AKTU. This cutting-edge robot is designed to offer touchless aid for frontline workers and patients.
The robot features remote and internet based controls, a payload capacity of 150 kilograms, 15 kmph speed, auto thermal screening via sensors, sanitizer spray system, UV disinfectant unit, CCTV ability, display unit, 1.2 GHz processor, 2.3 GHz controlling frequency, 4 hour battery backup, and sensor security.
The team would like to thank Mr. Mahip Singh, Assistant Professor at ITS Engineering College; Mr. Jeveesh Gupta; Mr. Mayank Raj; and the students at ITS Engineering College.
