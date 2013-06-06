IT's My Party Opens Registration for Summer Camps, Field Trips, Lock-Ins and More

Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- It's My Party announces the opening of registration for summer camps. Registration for lock-ins, field trips, team events and birthday parties continues to be ongoing. "Parents looking for a fun activity for their children this summer or coaches looking for a fun, safe place to hold a team event need look no further than It's My Party," Lynne Truxillo of It's My Party declares.



It's My Party, a Family entertainment center in Baton Rouge, offers a safe place for active play for children of all ages. Attractions include a 24-foot high slide, assorted bounce houses and a 70-foot obstacle course. "Children love playing on the inflatables during the summer camp which also features a number of organized activities to keep children busy all day long," Ms. Truxillo states. "Register early as space is limited. The cost continues to be very reasonable and lunch may be added for an additional fee, making child care easier for parents in every way."



Children need to be active during the summer months, but parents often find it hard to provide activities which don't cost a fortune and those which are safe for the children. "With It's My Party, this is never an issue. Children get the activity they want and need and have fun while doing so and parents have peace of mind knowing that their children are being care for in a safe and active environment," Ms. Truxillo goes on to say.



For those parents unfamiliar with Party venues in Baton Rouge, It's My Party offers open play, typically on Wednesdays and Fridays along with select weekend hours. For $7.99, parents may bring their children to the play house and spend 90 minutes checking out the facility. "Parents find this to be of great help in determining if this is the right party venue for their child. Once kids and parents see how enjoyable this Family fun center in Baton Rouge is, many choose to book the party before leaving the open play session," Ms. Truxillo continues.



Families concerned about their finances find the Bargain Bash to be of great help when planning a party or team event. The Bargain Bash is offered on Friday and Saturday evenings from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. and features 60 minutes of incredible inflatable fun along with 30 minutes in a private party room. A slumber party option is offered for those who wish to have an overnight event at It's My Party and many choose to hold family reunions, field trips or corporate events at the facility. "It's My Party accommodates groups of all sizes and all budgets. Everyone needs fun in their life and It's My Party works hard to provide safe, active fun for those of all ages," Ms. Truxillo says.



About It's My Party

It's My Party offers huge, indoor playgrounds featuring a wide variety of inflatable games. Kids enjoy the 70-foot obstacle course, 24-foot high slide, assorted bounce houses and more. Perfect for team events, birthday parties, field trips and lock-ins, It's My Party provides a safe, fun and active party without any effort. Adults love it as there is no mess to clean in the home. It's My Party sets up, serves and supervises every aspect of the event so the adults can relax, enjoy the party and have incredible inflatable fun. It's My Party provides summer camps, field trips, lock-ins, birthday parties and more.