IT's No Surprising- the American Diet Could Use Some Help

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The report card given to the American diet is nothing to run home bragging about, that is for sure.



Bonnie Liebman, an expert in nutrition recently gave categories in the American diet grades. The fat and oils area got the highest grade of B, and that is because salad oils and cooking oils have replaced shortening.



Meat, poultry and seafood received a B as well. American’s eat too much red meat. And the consumption of whole-milk has gone down, but non-fat and low-fat milk consumption are still too high.



Fruit and vegetables only got a B- because the consumption of those important foods has become stagnant.



Grains and dairy both scored in the C range because of over consumption. Dairy consumption has jumped from 8 pounds a year per person to 23.



And lastly, sweeteners. Sweeteners got a D. Consumption is down from 1999 but the rate of consumption is still too high.



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