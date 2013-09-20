IT's Not Just About the Money

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- The book tells the story of an ordinary down to earth guy called Andrew Reynolds who, fed up with his full time job, gave it all up to start a little business in his spare room at home in the UK.



Based on an idea he had when talking to a quietly spoken shy American Millionaire while on a trip to Nevada, Reynolds little business which he started on a shoestring, has so far pulled in over £50million.



In the Copy This Idea book, readers learn that far from being a tale of mega wealth and glitzy glamorous lifestyle, the book actually shows exactly what Reynolds does to make his money so that the reader can copy any of his ideas for themselves to start their own business at home.



In chapters with titles such as What Sells Best – And How I Make My Money, Where To Get Readymade Products To Sell, Low Cost Ways To Get New Customers, and How To Go From Making A Few Hundred Pounds... To Banking Your First Million the author lays out his whole business model in simple to follow, down to earth language, so you don’t need a business degree to follow his system



In fact Reynolds himself says that he has no formal business education – leaving school with high marks in Woodwork and drawing. That lack of formal business qualifications makes his story of success even more motivating as if he can ‘make it’ so can any other ordinary person, by copying his ideas.



Readers also get to see what Reynolds does with his money, on 3 DVDs that the author provides free of charge – including the very moving tale of how the author funds a soup kitchen in the townships of South Africa – feeding around 400 children three meals a day. In addition, Reynolds has also raised over £2million for UK children’s charities through his Entrepreneur Bootcamp events, where all fo the ticket money is donated live on stage to charity.



As he says in his new book – “I always swore to myself that if I ever made an serious money – I would do something useful with it, rather than just fritter it away.” And as the book shows, it’s not just about the money.



The book is available from Amazon.co.uk, WH Smith and other online book retailers or from London, UK Contact Name: Robert Taylor Email: rwt@optimumdigitalservices.com, https://www.bookingline-secure.co.uk/copythisidea/



Copy This Idea : Author Andrew Reynolds. ISBN 978-1-118-78672-7 Published by John Wiley and Sons Ltd



London, UK

Contact Name: Robert Taylor

Email: rwt@optimumdigitalservices.com