IT's the Season of Giving and You Can Make a Difference by Donating to Goodwill!

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2022 -- Looking to make a difference this holiday season? If so, you can do so and more by making a donation to Goodwill! Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving members of the community. They do so by offering education and job placement services for those looking to better their lives.



This holiday season, if you're looking to help others better their lives through education and career advancement, take a moment to stop by Goodwill. Whether you purchase an item or donate one, your actions directly impact the lives of others in a positive way. You'll always find something unique at Goodwill and they are always looking for a range of items that can be resold at an affordable price.



If you're in the holiday spirit and looking to spread some joy, drop by Goodwill today. You can find nearby locations through their store locator and even make a donation if you want. With your help, this season will be brighter for others in our local community.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to provide job training programs, and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work. All programs are funded by the mass collection and resale of donated items. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.