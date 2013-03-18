IT's Time for Free Jpg to Pdf That Converts Files Like No Other

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Finally, the best JPG to PDF file converter is now available for free! JPG to PDF software that allows for files like JPG, BMP, PNG and TIFF to be converted to PDF. All it takes is just a few clicks and the desired PDF file can be achieved. Free JPG to PDF does all of the hard work of converting files for the users.



Manual conversion of text and images to a Word document and then convert it into PDF is no longer needed. With the use of Free Jpg to pdf, this can be done fast and smooth. For multiple JPEG or raster images, this program can convert all of them into a single PDF file when running in batch mode.



There’s even an option of being able to set the PDF metadata during the conversion process and users can also view their completed PDF files as thumbnails once conversion is done. There are instances when files need to be changed jpeg to pdf to make sure that a picture will be on its original appearance and pixilation can be avoided.



Good thing this software is free and accessible for everyone.Users need not to pay for anything. Users won’t be charged for any hidden amount as this software is dedicated to everyone. When it comes to free software that can convert JPG to pdf, anyone can't really go wrong with Free JPG to PDF due to the great results that it produces.



About JPG to pdf

This is a free software which easily converts the JPG format pdf format. It also allows files like JPG, BMP, PNG and TIFF to be converted to PDF as it might be easier for some programs to run the pdf file.



Contact:

Luther Blissett

Contact Phone – (212) 231 7101

Contact Email - support@youtubetomp3dl.com

Website http://download.cnet.com/Free-JPG-to-PDF/3000-10743_4-75732662.html

Complete Address - 132 W 31st St #9, Zip Code - 10001