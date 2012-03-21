It’s Time for High Quality Watch Bands and Straps Courtesy of New Website

Rancho Cucamonga, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- There’s one accessory that gets watch fans across the nation foaming at the mouth; a high quality, striking watch strap. As one of the only ways to customise a watch purchase, watch bands and straps are a unique opportunity for people everywhere to personalise a favorite watch or give a watch that’s getting a bit long in the tooth a new lease on life.



Retailers offering everything from leather watchbands to steel bracelets and hundreds of options in between exist in droves all across the internet. Unfortunately, many customers have been disappointed by their low quality products that don’t live up to the misleading sales copy.



Thankfully, one of the worlds must trusted sources of high-quality European watch straps has launched a new website, allowing watch fanatics everywhere access to some of the most attractive replacement leather watchbands on the market today. Introducing the popular Breitling-style of watch band to their ever-growing catalogue, these watch band impresarios are setting the horological world on fire with their latest offering



The watch band experts at deBeer Watchbands have launched the aptly-named Watchbands-Watchstraps.com, a comprehensive site that makes an incredible array of metal watch straps, high quality exotic and traditional leather bands as well as rubber offerings available to clients around the world. Finally the worry of purchasing an expensive watchband from an untested retailer is gone, with deBeer Watchbands being one of the most trusted figures in the aftermarket watch band industry. “For nearly 30 years deBeer Watchbands has manufactured the finest quality exotic leather replacement watch straps,” their website confirms. Built on a platform of delivering only the highest quality customer experience, it’s no wonder why deBeer has stood the test of time.



Indeed, it’s no wonder people everywhere are raving about the quality of the various handmade leather watchbands painstakingly manufactures by the dedicated deBeers team. “Our handmade, European watch bands feature a manufacturing process that involves more than 60 separate stages, and is characterized by special processing details such as folded and stitched keepers, reinforced stitching behind the buckle, German made stainless steel buckles, and velvety soft nubuck lining,” the team confirmed. It’s no wonder then that watch aficionados from every corner of the globe turn now turn to deBeers and Watchbands-Watchstraps.com for the very best in watch straps and accessories.



For so long, watch lovers everywhere have sought a trusted online source for top-quality aftermarket watch bands and now the time has come. deBeer Watchbands have brought their amazing products to the masses, and thousands of watch addicts everywhere couldn’t be happier.



About deBeers Watchbands

deBeers Watchbands have been supplying handcrafted European leather watchbands as well as metal and rubber watch straps for over thirty years. Committed to providing the utmost in terms of customer experience and product satisfaction, deBeers has established itself as the premier online source for watch bands of distinction.



For more information, visit http://www.watchbands-watchstraps.com