It's Time to Prepare for Georgia's Cooler Weather

Sugar Hill, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- Chillier temperatures are coming! Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces is here to help residents across the Greater Atlanta area prepare for its arrival.



From a heating system installation to a heating repair, Bolton delivers the heating services homeowners need to keep their homes warm and their families cozy—all winter long!



Need a heating system replacement? Bolton offers several different heating solutions that homeowners can choose from, including:



- Heat pump: This system has the versatility to both heat and cool a home, making it the elite system for year-round comfort.



- Gas furnace: This powerful heating system keeps homes perfectly warm in an energy-efficient and affordable manner.



- Fireplace: Choose from a gas fireplace or a wood-burning fireplace to bring the ambience and allure of an outdoor fire indoors.



- Gas insert: With this alternative fireplace option, homeowners can retain all there is to love about having a fireplace, but enjoy hassle-free, more energy-efficient operation.



- … And more!



Not only can Georgians count on Bolton to install their heating system or fireplace flawlessly, but they can count on this team of heating and fireplace pros to keep their unit operating for years to come with its quick, yet reliable repairs and its thorough maintenance service.



In need of fireplace service or heating services? Reach out to Bolton online or call 770.268.2010 to schedule an appointment today!



About Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces

Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces is Northeast Georgia's full-service provider of heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, water heater and fireplace services. It also offers a wide range of fireplaces, heating stoves, gas grills and gas lighting products. Bolton is the name Georgians have known and trusted for more than 30 years. By offering exceptional products, installations and service, Bolton provides customers with the No. 1 service experience they deserve.