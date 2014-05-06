IT's Your Entertainment Publishes Latest News on Celebrity Impressionist Jeff Tracta

Orange, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Impersonators make a living by shocking and surprising the audience, perfectly mimicking celebrities and pitching them into the most unlikely situations, putting words in their mouths that humorously express their hidden agenda, pastiche their gimmicks and more. Impressionists make excellent entertainment in almost any setting, whether corporate events or parties to live shows and TV appearances, and It’s Your Entertainment provides the largest database of impressionists in America. Their biggest name, Jeff Tracta, has gone on to sell out Las Vegas and appear on Jay Leno, and the site has dedicated part of their site to his official web presence with newly published clips and news recently added.



On the site, users can find information on different impersonators as well as look through a list of famous names that have clips of impressions by different famous impressionists, so users can keep themselves entertained for hours while discovering surprising new talent and classic sketches, all of whom are available for private parties and corporate events.



The site has a lot of material by Jeff Tracta, arguably the star of It’s Your Entertainment after selling out shows in Las Vegas and regular appearances on Jay Leno. The site includes a dedicated presence for Jeff’s website and a video highlight reel of his best impressions to keep fans happy.



A spokesperson for It’s Your Entertainment explained, “As well as our catalog of impressions and impersonators we host news and information on Jeff’s upcoming tour dates, TV appearances and more so fans can quickly keep track of what he’s up to and where. Seeing impersonators live is a far more rewarding experience than seeing them on the TV. We offer people the opportunity to book Jeff for corporate events and parties so they can provide guests with an unforgettable experience and make the best possible impression. For people who are interested in Jeff or any other acts find out more @ IYT.”



About It’s Your Entertainment

It’s Your Entertainment is the premiere hub for news on celebrity impersonators, impressionists and comedians. Their main talent, Jeff Tracta, has entertained sold out audiences at shows around the nation. Visitors to the site can view over 100+ impersonations that Jeff does and see first-hand why he's so amazing. For more information please visit: http://itsyourentertainment.com/