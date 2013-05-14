ItsBaby.com Explains the Tips and Tricks Parents Need to Make It Through Young Parenthood

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Taking care of a child isn’t easy. Children don’t come with instruction manuals, nor do they come with warning labels. But fortunately, the internet has plenty of resources designed to make parenthood as easy as possible.



ItsBaby.com is one such resource. http://www.ItsBaby.com/ is the online home of It’s Baby Time, a company dedicated to sharing the tips and tricks that make parenting easier. At the ItsBaby.com website, visitors will find a wide range of guides about all aspects of parenting, including everything from feeding to sleeping to diapering and more.



The site is designed to be a one-stop shop for parents as they search for guidance in raising their children. From the homepage of the site, visitors can read through detailed guides on a wide range of topics:



- Feeding

- Playing

- Sleeping

- Bathing

- Diapering

- Learning & Development

- Health & Safety

- Natural parenting



Along with featuring guides on all aspects of parenting, the It’s Baby Time website also includes a product review section designed to help parents make intelligent purchases for their children. A spokesperson for the site explains how parents can use that section:



“We’ve reviewed some of the best parenting products available on the market today, including common items like cribs and chairs as well as products that many parents may not think about – like kid-friendly utensils and breast milk storage bags. We’ve created lists of the world’s best strollers, for example, as well as a selection of the best baby monitors, among other things. Our goal is to give parents the practical advice and safe products they need to raise their children correctly.”



The website also reviews some of the hottest mobile apps that parents can use to stay aware of their child’s activities. Some parenting apps turn mobile devices into baby monitors, for example, while others play “sleepy sounds” that are specially designed to help babies fall asleep.



As a spokesperson explains, some of the advice on the website could save a baby’s life:



“New parents are rarely prepared for a medical emergency involving their child. When it comes to young children, it’s difficult to know when something is wrong. We’ve described how children’s hospitals operate and other advice parents can use to prepare for a medical situation involving their child.”



About ItsBaby.com

ItsBaby.com is the online home of It’s Baby Time, a parenting advice guide that aims to make parenting easier by offering tips, tricks, and guides on all aspects of parenting. The website features product reviews as well as guides on learning, bathing, diapering, feeding, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.itsbaby.com