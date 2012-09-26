ItsHot.com Announces 1 Year Warranty on Its Collection of Diamond Wedding Bands

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- ItsHot.com, the renowned diamond jewelry wholesaler, announces 1 year warranty on its collection of diamond wedding bands. Diamond wedding bands available at ItsHot.com have an allure of their own. A purchase of fine diamond wedding bands is one of the best investments that a person can make. ItsHot.com is a one stop shop for 20 thousand different types of diamond jewelry including diamond rings, eternity bands, wedding rings, earrings, diamond pendants, diamond bangles, diamond charms and diamond necklaces in white gold, yellow gold, rose gold and platinum.



A wedding is incomplete without a wedding band. From classic to modern, there is incredible selection of diamond wedding bands available for both men and women. Diamond wedding bands are beautiful pieces of jewelry that symbolize integrity and love for the years to come. The fantastic selection of men’s and women’s wedding bands is available at wholesale prices throughout the year. The collection of diamond wedding bands available at ItsHot.com is available in sterling silver as well as white, yellow, rose gold and platinum.



ItsHot.com also offers a spectacular selection of diamond eternity bands. Each eternity band is available in platinum as well as 14K or 18K yellow, rose and white gold. The diamond jewelry wholesalers are able to offer the lowest possible price on men’s and women’s diamond jewelry, including a great selection of very unique diamond eternity bands. A spokesperson stated, “From channel to invisible set diamond bands to pave and prong ser diamond eternity bands, ItsHot.com offers the most luxurious selection of diamond eternity bands at guaranteed lowest prices.”



ItsHot.com specializes in manufacturing and wholesale of high-end fine diamond jewelry and diamond watch designs. They have a vast knowledge of craftsmanship and consumer needs which has helped to develop a fine line of diamond jewelry including men’s and women’s diamond rings, diamond bracelets and diamond pendants in white, yellow and rose gold and platinum. To learn more about their stunning collection of diamond jewelry visit their online store http://www.itshot.com/ or if you are in New York City you can visit their NYC showroom to view and purchase their items in person at 2 West 46th St., Suite 602, New York, NY 10036.