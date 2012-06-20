ItsHot.com Announces Availability of Diamond Engagement Rings at Discounted Prices

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- ItsHot.com, the renowned and leading diamond jewelry outlet in NY, announces availability of Diamond Engagement Rings at discounted prices that are of stunning elegance and captivating originality. Shopping for Diamond Engagement Rings doesn't have to be an exhausting ordeal and empty the bank account in the process. Rather than spending weeks going from store to store in search of the right ring at a reasonable price, one can shop right from the comfort of the home.



According to the company’s prominent spokesperson, “A diamond is one of the prominent gemstones found on earth due to its beauty, rareness and chemical qualities, it is one of the most beautiful and hardest substances, hence making it the best choice to express timeless love and affection. All of our engagement rings are made with one of the precious metals: sterling silver or solid gold or Platinum and authentic diamonds of exceptional beauty. We never accept less than the very best, and neither should you.” Diamond Engagement Rings represent many deeply important things: the magnitude and purity of love, the emotional investment one wants to make in the relationship, the rare and precious beauty of a bride to be and the eternal bond one wishes to form.



A vast selection of engagement rings and other premium-quality jewelry are available at wholesale prices at ItsHot.com. They have 20 years of experience in manufacturing and wholesale of fine diamond jewelry and vast knowledge of workmanship and consumer needs has helped them develop engagement rings of exquisite beauty to charm every individual with the mesmerizing designs at various price points. They take care of one’s engagement rush by creating a breathtaking collection of the Diamond Engagement Rings available in yellow, rose, white gold or Platinum.



ItsHot.com is a famous outlet having over 20 thousand different types of diamond jewelry and watches designs, and is constantly expanding. All the jewelry items they sell are guaranteed to be quality made and come with 1 year warranty and 30 days money back guarantee. Transactions on ItsHot.com are fully safe and secured with industry’s top security features so that the customer’s information is safe. To find out more about company and its products, one can visit their store in New York or log on to www.ItsHot.com.