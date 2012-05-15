ItsHot.com Announces the Availability of Diamond Heart Pendants at Discounted Prices

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- ItsHot.com announces the availability of a beautiful collection of Diamond Heart Pendants at discounted prices. This renowned diamond manufacturer, retailer and wholesaler is offering its clients with Diamond Heart Pendants, masterfully crafted and encrusted with high quality genuine diamonds. From puffed gold Diamond Heart Pendants and open heart shaped pendants to intricate diamond heart necklaces and heart pendant solitaire styles, all are available in your choice of metals from sterling silver to white gold, yellow gold, rose gold or platinum. Everybody wants to be unique, that is why the store has extended its services of customization of Diamond Heart Pendants according to the requirements of the customer.



Another exquisite collection of pendants available is Diamond Key Pendants, which feature simple and intricate designs at all price points. All Diamond Key Pendants are also manufactured from gleaming sterling silver or solid white, yellow or rose gold and are encrusted with sparkling white or fancy color diamonds. ItsHot.com spokesperson stated, “Whether you are looking for a Tiffany style key pendant, a rose gold key pendant with diamonds or a couple of heart and key pendants with diamond accents, we are happy to offer a great range of designs at every budget. All Diamond Key Pendants we sell are guaranteed to be quality made and come with 30 days money back guarantee and one year warranty.”



ItsHot.com also offers a wide range of Diamond Dog Tag Pendants that can be customized and personalized with name or initial engraving or even with printing favorite picture. All Diamond Dog Tag Pendants can be personalized or customized with different patterns of fancy color diamonds which are available with canary yellow, blue and black diamonds. A wide variety of designs are available ranging from military style diamond dog tags to bling dog tag pendants. Shopping can be done with confidence, as all Diamond Dog Tag Pendants, Diamond Key Pendants and Diamond Heart Pendants are shipped by safe fully insured FedEx mail with signature confirmation.



About ItsHot.com

ItsHot.com is an actual manufacturer of most of the diamond jewelry they offer and authorized dealer of over 20 thousand different types of diamond jewelry and diamond watches and is still expanding. They are catering to the needs of their customers by offering the highest quality, the great selection and best prices in the jewelry industry. To know more log in online at www.ItsHot.com or visit their NYC store at 2 West 46th St., Suite 602.