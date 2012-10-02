ItsHot.com Announces Whopping Discounts on Its Diamond Tennis Bracelets Collection

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- ItsHot.com, the renowned diamond jewelry wholesaler, announces whopping discounts on their Diamond Tennis Bracelets collection. Their high quality Diamond Tennis Bracelets come with a free gift packaging along with 30 days money back guarantee. All their designer made bracelets are masterfully crafted from yellow, rose, white gold or platinum and feature high quality round diamonds, princess cut diamond and baguette diamonds, each intricately prong, bar or bezel set in luscious gold.



This leading diamond jewelry store in US offers the best jewelry designs for both men and women that have made them favorite to many celebs. They are a hot spot shopping destination for various types of diamond jewelry and offer the highest quality, the great selection and prices and best customer service in the jewelry industry.



ItsHot.com also has an impressive range of Men’s Diamond Bracelets all available at discounted prices. Their one of a kind Diamond Bracelets are of ultimate luxury and are sure to impress anyone. All their Men’s Diamond Bracelets are priced 65-80% below retail throughout the year and hence savings on them stand out as well.



Spokesperson of ItsHot.com stated, “We have wide range of Mens Diamond Bracelets all encrusted with genuine, high quality white or fancy color diamonds. If you have a specific design in mind, we can also custom make a bracelet according to your specifications. We have established the highest degree of customer satisfaction and are one of the leading manufacturers of men's diamond jewelry in the US.”



Shopping at ItsHot.com is entirely risk free and they guarantee it, as all the Mens Diamond Bracelets they sell are 100% authentic and come with 1 year warranty. All Mens Diamond Bracelets are shipped by safe, fully insured FedEx mail with signature confirmation, with each mens diamond bracelet carefully packaged in a nice gift box.



ItsHot.com specializes in manufacturing and wholesale of high-end fine diamond jewelry and diamond watch designs. Their 20 year experience in manufacturing and wholesale of fine diamond jewelry, vast knowledge of workmanship and consumer needs has helped them to develop a fine line of diamond jewelry. To view the best Diamond Bracelets log on to www.ItsHot.com or visit their NYC store open Mon-Fri 11am-7pm EST.