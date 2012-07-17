ItsHot.com Comes up With Scintillating Collection of Diamond Bracelets at Wholesale Prices

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- ItsHot.com a renowned diamond jewelry manufacturer and wholesaler, comes up with scintillating collection of Diamond Bracelets for both men and women at wholesale prices. Their Diamond Bracelets are specially meant for those who look for contemporary style and elegance in their items. This favorite online shopping destination for the elite offers the best collection of diamond jewelry pieces in the industry.



They are one of the few stores offering a great choice of not only ladies diamond bracelets but also a wide variety of Men’s Diamond Bracelets that are very luxurious and are sure to impress anyone. They are one of the leading manufacturers of Men’s Diamond Bracelets in US and are one of the favorite destinations for shopping as they offer all jewelry pieces at up to 80% below retail, 365 days a year. They can also customize a bracelet if the customer has a specific choice of design in mind. All Men’s Diamond Bracelets are guaranteed to be 100% brand new and authentic and in trend today, giving men a look of elegance and portraying their strong and confident character.



The spokesperson of ItsHot.com stated, “All Mens Diamond Bracelets we sell are guaranteed to be quality made and come with 1 year warranty and 30 days money back guarantee. All items from our Mens Diamond Bracelets collection are shipped by safe, fully insured FedEx mail with signature confirmation, with each diamond bracelet carefully packaged in a nice gift box.”



Yet another finest selection of Diamond Tennis Bracelets is offered at lowest prices that are of high quality and encrusted with real natural diamonds. Their designer Diamond Tennis Bracelets are masterfully crafted from yellow, rose or white gold and feature high quality round diamonds, princess cut diamond and baguette diamonds, each intricately prong, bar or bezel set in luscious gold.



ItsHot.com has experience of over 20 years in manufacturing and wholesale of over 20 thousand different types of diamond jewelry and watches designs including men's and women's diamond rings, diamond earrings, diamond pendants, diamond bracelets, diamond bands, diamond bangles, diamond charms and diamond necklace, Diamond Studs in sterling silver as well as white gold, yellow gold and rose gold. All transactions done through ItsHot.Com go through SSL, the industry standard method for computers to communicate securely without risk of data interception, manipulation, or recipient impersonation. To know more about their products log on to www.ItsHot.com or visit their NYC store located at 2 West 46th St., Suite 602, New York, NY.