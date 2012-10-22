ItsHot.com Expands Its Services by Offering Customization Facility for Diamond Dog Tag Pendants

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- ItsHot.com expands its services by offering customization facility for their Diamond Dog Tag Pendants collection. Nothing can be better than a personalized jewelry item all made with real natural diamonds. From military style diamond dog tags to hip hop style dog tag pendants, all Diamond Dog Tag Pendants can be customized with different patterns of white or fancy color diamonds available with canary yellow, blue, pink and black diamonds. Their diamond dog tags can be customized and personalized with name or initial engraving or even with printing a favorite picture.



This leading diamond jewelry store also has enchanting collection of Diamond Heart Pendants that anyone would love to flaunt. They offer wide array of Diamond Heart Pendants that include puffed gold diamond heart pendants, open heart shaped pendants, intricate diamond heart necklace and heart pendant solitaire styles. All their Diamond Heart Pendants are masterfully crafted and encrusted with high quality genuine diamonds and come with 30 days money guarantee and one year warranty.



The spokesperson of ItsHot.com stated, “We offer the finest selection of designer diamond jewelry at the lowest possible prices. Our elegant and luxurious pendants collection will complete any style and will also look fashionable. We look forward to helping you celebrate your special occasions with extraordinary values on exquisite diamonds and fine jewelry.”



Their collection of Diamond Key Pendants is another selection of charming jewelry pieces that features simple and intricate designs at all price points. They are delighted to offer a great range of designs of Diamond Key Pendants like a Tiffany style key pendant, a delicate white gold key pendant with diamonds or a couple of heart and key pendants with diamond accents at every budget.



ItsHot.com has over 20 years of experience in manufacturing and wholesale of diamond jewelry and watch designs. They have established the highest degree of customer satisfaction by offering the highest quality, the great selection, prices and best customer service in the jewelry industry. Their jewelry product line has over 20 thousand different types of diamond jewelry and watches designs and they are constantly expanding. To know more log on to www.ItsHot.com or visit their NYC store.