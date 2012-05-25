New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- ItsHot.com launches a brand new collection of enticing engagement rings featuring fabulous designer engagement ring settings, vintage style diamond engagement ring settings, unique diamond engagement ring mountings, as well as full range of preset diamond engagement rings and classic three stone diamond rings.



All engagement rings are available in white, yellow and rose gold and platinum and at factory-direct prices. ItsHot.com's engagement ring collection is one of the largest available online or offline featuring over 3,000 of unique engagement rings designs suited for every taste and budget. Diamonds when added to engagement rings makes them even more glamorous and beautiful. They represent purity, perfection, abundance, courage and inspiration. Truly remarkable pieces of passion and power, these heavenly rings are as grand as they can get.



The Diamond Engagement Rings collection at ItsHot.com features either a fabulous pre-set diamond engagement ring, an engagement ring setting (you can select a center stone separately) and or a diamond engagement ring set featuring an engagement ring and a perfectly matching diamond wedding band. ItsHot.com spokesperson stated, “We have established the highest degree of consumer satisfaction by offering the highest quality, great selection, and prices and best customer service in the jewelry industry. All Diamond Engagement Rings we sell are guaranteed to be quality made and come with 1 year warranty and 30 days money back guarantee. They are shipped by safe, fully insured FedEx mail with signature confirmation, with each diamond engagement ring setting carefully packaged in a nice gift box.”



Cost is always a significant factor when buying Diamond Engagement Rings, but that is not the same at this store. One can find their favorite pair of Diamond Engagement Rings at the lowest prices since ItsHot.com is an actual manufacturer of most jewelry it sells so you would be buying direct, without any middlemen.



About ItsHot.com

ItsHot.com specializes in manufacturing and wholesale of over 20 thousand different types of high-end fine diamond jewelry and diamond watch designs. Transactions on ItsHot.com are fully safe and secured with industry’s top security features so that the customer’s information is safe. To view the collection log in and shop securely online at www.ItsHot.com or visit their NYC store at 2 West 46th St., Suite 602, New York, NY 10036 open Mon-Fri 11am-7pm EST.