ItsHot.com Offers 70% off on Its Black Diamond Wedding Band 14K 0.35ct

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- ItsHot.com is now offering fresh discounts on its diamond wedding bands collection among them is a gorgeous 0.35 carat 14K Black Diamond Wedding Band. Previously priced at $2,628.00, this solid 14k gold diamond wedding band is now easy on the pockets and is available for just $776.00.



A reliable source from ItsHot.com says, “This Unique Black Diamond Wedding Band in 14 Karat gold showcases 0.35 carats of white and black diamonds. Featuring a trendy design and a highly polished gold finish, this diamond ring is available in 14K white, yellow and rose gold.”



The item code of the 0.35ct 14K Black Diamond Wedding Band is 801018. The weight of the band is about 4 grams and its width is 3/16 in. (5mm). Customers can buy the item directly from the ItsHot.com online store or from its New York store.



Similar discounts have also been announced on their stunning and luxurious collection of diamond eternity bands. Giving eternity band to someone you cherish is a great way to symbolize never-ending love. Customers can choose from the exclusive range of diamond eternity bands available in solid 14k or 18k yellow, rose, white gold and platinum.



ItsHot.com provides free gift packaging and shipping within the United States while worldwide shipping is provided by FedEx. The items come with a one-year warranty and 30 day return policy. Also, there are no restocking fees and ItsHot.com provides an award winning 24/7 customer service to assist their clients any time day or night.



About ItsHot.com

ItsHot.com specializes in the manufacture and wholesale of high-end fine diamond jewelry and diamond watch designs. It has a rich experience of 20 years in the manufacturing and wholesale of fine diamond jewelry. It has a vast knowledge of craftsmanship and consumer needs, which have helped them to develop a fine line of diamond jewelry including men’s and women’s diamond rings, diamond bracelets and diamond pendants in white gold, yellow gold, rose gold as well as sterling silver and platinum. To learn more about their stunning collection of diamond jewelry visit their NYC showroom open Mon-Fri or shop online 24/7 at http://www.itshot.com/



Contact Address:

2 West 46th Street, Suite 602

New York, NY 10036