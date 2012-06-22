ItsHot.com Offers Exquisite Collection of Diamond Bracelets at Wholesale Prices

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- ItsHot.com offers elegant and beautiful collection of Diamond Bracelets at wholesale prices that are of the latest fashion trend. All Diamond Bracelets are available at great discounts every day of the year and are of ultimate luxury that is sure to impress anyone.



This diamond jewelry manufacturer offers one-of-kind Diamond Bracelets that are genuine and encrusted with high quality white or fancy color diamonds. Customization services are also provided if the customer has a specific design in mind.



Their Men’s Diamond Bracelets are one of the hottest selling men’s jewelry item sold that is luring the likes of the celebrities and the elite as well. The brand is truly living up to its enviable reputation as all Men’s Diamond Bracelets reflects quality standards a cut above the rest. All Men’s Diamond Bracelets they sell are guaranteed to be quality made and come with 1 year warranty and 30 days money back guarantee. These Men’s Diamond Bracelets are shipped by safe, fully insured FedEx mail with signature confirmation, with each diamond bracelet carefully packaged in a nice gift box.



The spokesperson of stated, “We manufacture most of the diamond jewelry that we sell ourselves and are selling it both retail and wholesale offering the highest quality, the best selection and prices in the diamond jewelry industry. Buying from us you are buying directly from the manufacturer without the middle men.”



The Diamond Tennis Bracelets of this hot spot shopping destination for diamond jewelry are masterfully crafted from yellow, rose and white gold and feature high quality round diamonds, princess cut diamond and baguette diamonds, each intricately prong, bar or bezel set in luscious gold. They have an array of Diamond Tennis Bracelets that includes Round Cut Diamond Tennis Bracelet, Gold Princess Diamond Tennis Bracelet, Diamond Tennis Bracelet Half Bezel Setting and many more.



ItsHot.com is a leading manufacturer and wholesaler of diamond jewelry in US and has a vast knowledge of workmanship and consumer needs that has led them to become the leader. They have over 20 thousand different types of diamond jewelry and watch designs and are constantly expanding. To know more log on to www.ItsHot.com or visit their NYC store located at 2 West 46th St., Suite 602.