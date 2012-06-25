ItsHot.com Offers up to 80% off on Its Aqua Master Watches Collection

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- ItsHot.com offers up to 80% off on its unique collection of Aqua Master Watches. The Aqua Master Watches are designed with finest movements and solid stainless steel cases and achieve the look of modern elegance. Their diamond laden case makes an unforgettable statement and all watches sold are guaranteed to be 100% authentic and brand new.



There are more than 500 styles of Aqua Master Watches to choose from in this hotspot shop for purchasing diamond jewelry and watch items. Finding the right watch for oneself is truly a pleasurable experience provided that they are available at guaranteed lowest prices. Aqua Master Diamond Watch Company has become a well-known Diamond Watch name due to their Aqua Master Piece and Aqua Master Chronograph Watches. Anyone can wear their Aqua Master Watch with style and comfort and gain the opportunity to be different and stand out.



Joe Rodeo Watches, also known as JoJo Watches, are also a hot selling brand of diamond watches and are offered at affordable rates by this leading diamond jewelry and watches retailer and wholesaler. All Joe Rodeo Watches feature high quality Swiss movement and come with 1-2 year warranty, free gift packaging and 2 extra bands. From fully iced out Diamond Joe Rodeo Watches (JoJo Watches) to floating diamond watches, all Joe Rodeo Watches impress with luxury and style.



All Diamond Aqua Master Watches and Joe Rodeo Watch come in original boxes, with paperwork and full factory warranty and are shipped by safe, fully insured FedEx mail with signature confirmation. The spokesperson of ItsHot.com stated, “We specialize in manufacturing and wholesale of high-end fine diamond jewelry designs and top brands in diamond watches and offer the highest quality, the best selection and prices in the diamond jewelry industry. Buying from us you are buying from one of the top dealers of diamond watches so we are able to offer diamond Aqua Master Watches and Joe Rodeo Watches and the lowest possible prices (we have 110% best price guarantee).”



About ItsHot.com

ItsHot.com has 20 year experience in manufacturing and wholesale of fine diamond jewelry, vast knowledge of workmanship and consumer needs that has helped them to develop a fine line of diamond jewelry including men's and women's diamond rings, diamond earrings, diamond pendants, diamond bracelets, diamond bangles, diamond charms and diamond necklaces in white gold, yellow gold and rose gold. To know more about their jewelry and watches collection log on to www.ItsHot.com or stop by their NYC Store at 2 West 46th S., Suite 602, open Mon-Fri 11am-7pm EST