itSHOWCASE Presents Key Software Solutions at Events Around the UK

Ringwood, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- itSHOWCASE say their events are designed to help Senior Executives, IT Managers, Business Owners, Finance Directors and Department Heads to identify potential software suppliers and get to know them – ‘face-to-face'. The company has a number of events scheduled for 2014, locations include Bristol, London, Southampton and Birmingham.



The next itSHOWCASE event will be held at Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield on Thursday 5th June 2014. The event will run 10am to 2pm and have several exhibitors showcasing ERP, estimating, surveying, contract cost and document management software for all industries. More information about the event can be found on this page. Registration to any of the itSHOWCASE events requires the completion of a short form that can be found here.



ItSHOWCASE say, “a few hours at one of our regional events could save you many hours of internet surfing or lengthy on-site meetings.” The company say their events enable decision makers to do in a day what might otherwise take weeks – “create your short-list and keep lengthy site meetings to a minimum.”



For decision makers that cannot make it to events itSHOWCASE can match requirements with suppliers, all it takes is the completion of a short survey. ItSHOWCASE works with specialist software suppliers for manufacturing, distribution, construction and service industries. itSHOWCASE specialise in ERP, CRM, Accounting, Estimating, CAD, CRM and Warehouse Management software.