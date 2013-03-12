ITT Educational Services, Inc. (NYSE:ESI) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- An investor in shares of ITT Educational Services, Inc. (NYSE:ESI) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by ITT Educational Services in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between April 22, 2010 and February 25, 2013.



If you purchased shares of ITT Educational Services, Inc. (NYSE:ESI), you have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 10, 2013. NYSE:ESI investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of ITT Educational Services, Inc. (NYSE:ESI) common stock during the period between April 22, 2010 and February 25, 2013, that ITT Educational Services, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The plaintiff claims that the defendants issued between April 22, 2010 and February 25, 2013 materially false and misleading statements regarding ITT Educational Services' business and financial results in press releases, analyst conference calls and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), specifically with respect to the Company's compliance with relevant accounting standards when reporting its risk-sharing activities in loan programs.



The plaintiff says that as a result of defendants' statements, ITT Educational Services, Inc. (NYSE:ESI) stock traded at artificially inflated prices between April 22, 2010 and February 25, 2013, reaching a high of $112.69 per share on April 22, 2010.



Then on February 22, 2013, after the market closed, ITT Educational Services filed its annual report. ITT Educational Services disclosed that it was being investigated by SEC concerning the company’s involvement in some private student-loan agreement. ITT Educational Services said it received a subpoena from the SEC on February 8, 2013. The subpoena issued by the SEC requested documents related to a 2009 loan risk-sharing agreement and its PEAKS Private Student Loan Program.



Shares of ITT Educational Services, Inc. (NYSE:ESI) declined from $18.98 on Feb. 22, 2013, to $14.45 on Feb. 26, 2013 and continued to decrease to as low as $12.336 per share on March 4, 2013.



On March 11, 2013, NYSE:ESI closed at $12.85, which is significantly below its current 52 week High of $70.92 per share.



