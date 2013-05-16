iTube Studio, the Fastest YouTube Converter for Mac

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- iTube Studio is a new product launched on iSkysoft.com which tears down the walls between Mac platform and your video viewing experience. Now downloading and converting videos from browsers is one click away from iTube. This multimedia software has an improved quality that assures optimized user experience. It has a unique feature called “Download then convert”. This fastest YouTube Converter for mac downloads videos faster and converts them to specific audio or video format.



Many people are thankful to iTube which allows them to download their favorite videos from 100+ websites like YouTube. Users can also download HD videos through Safari in Mac. Videos downloaded from YouTube are easily converted into MP4/FLV/WebM video formats that fit iPad, iPod, iPhone and all other Mac products. It supports almost all video websites. It supports multi-tasking. Many videos can be downloaded and converted at once in a short amount of time. Videos are detected automatically when it starts playing and downloading starts immediately.



A smart download button will appear on the videos on the supported sites of the iTube. Downloading can be initiated simply by clicking on that button. The unique “Download All” button lets the users download all videos in YouTube channel, playlist, user page and category. After downloading the video just activate “Download then convert” mode on the iTube and this enables the device to download any videos to specified audio or video format.



Now Mac users can enjoy online videos without loading ads and putting up with internet connection failures. Optimized settings in the preset format make watching videos much easier and enjoyable than ever, without a worry regarding file format or resolution. Videos in FLV/MP4 format on your hard drive can also be converted into MOV/WMV/AVI/M4V format. The editing tools in iTube can be used for converting downloaded movies. The new downloaded videos can fastest YouTube Converter for mac shared or played in any platform. Users can manage a library with the existing videos. The downloaded or converted videos and can be played in the built-in media player of your Mac device.



To know more about iTube Studio, Please visit: http://www.iskysoft.com/itube-studio-mac.html



About iSkysoft.com

iSkysoft studio was formed in 2004 by some young computer lovers aimed at developing multimedia software for the Windows platform. Due to the demand of Mac users for multimedia software in 2005 they gathered some coworkers and got going. Thus, the iSkysoft Studio team devoted their efforts to developing multimedia enabled software that seamlessly support the Mac platform. iSkysoft.com is the website which provides a wide range of multimedia products for Mac such as DVD Software for Mac, YouTube downloader, Video Converter for Mac, PDF reader, etc.



