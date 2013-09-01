iTunes Festival 2013 Gets Ready: 30 Nights of Free Music and Star-Studded Music Tour

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2013 -- The iTunes Festival 2013 is back. Ready for 30 nights of free music? From September 1st through to September 30th, the month-long festival will take place at London's Roundhouse. The mega gig will provide night-after-night of free music. Music addicts will get the opportunity to see a plethora of big names from Lady Gaga to Katy Perry. Apple confirmed that there are in total 60 diverse artists and bands taking the stage in September.



"This year's iTunes Festival is the best ever with an incredible lineup of global superstars and stellar emerging artists," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. "Music fans around the world are going to love watching this incredible month of music, whether in London at the Roundhouse or on their iOS device. We're honored so many renowned artists are part of this year's lineup."



The full schedule of the festival has already been announced by Apple. Big name artists, including Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Jack Johnson, Jessie J, Queens of the Stone Age, Elton John, Arctic Monkeys, Kings of Leon, The Lumineers, Sigur Rós, Katy Perry, etc. will give the brilliant performance at the legendary venue. Stunningly, Lady Gaga is the opening performer. She will perform one hour of new music from her upcoming album ARTPOP. Katy Perry is the final act of the month-long iTunes Festival 2013.



How to enjoy the iTunes Festival 2013?



For people who are fortunate enough to be in the UK around September, then they may have the opportunity to take the iTunes Festival 2013 in live at London's legendary Roundhouse. If not, they could still enjoy 30 nights of free music streamed live on the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch via the iTunes Festival app. Not only that, but they could still stream the festival directly from Apple TV.



Performances during the festival could also be streamed by using iTunes and stopping by iTunes Festival site on Mac or PC. For someone missing a show, they could catch the performance on YouTube. A YouTube Downloader will be of assistance for smooth and offline enjoyment.



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