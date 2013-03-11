iTunes to DVD: iSkysoft Introduces DVD Creator for MAC

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Movie and entertainment seems much more fun when one shares it with friends and family. Many people choose to download movies from the internet but some formats cannot be played directly on a DVD. Furthermore more some movies are protected from DRM (Digital Rights Management). In order to watch these videos, DRM has to be removed and the video has to be converted to a DVD supported format.



iSkysoft dvd creator for mac can burn dvd from iTunes. There are two types of iTunes videos; one that are not protected by DRM, and other which are protected. iSkysoft iTunes movie to dvd can burn both types of videos to be enjoyed on DVD. The software has an easy to use user friendly interface which enables both tech savvy and not so tech savvy users to successfully burn iTunes videos. All that is needed to be done is adding the video file, choose the specification that the video needs to be converted into and simply convert the file. iSkysoft comes in two different versions for Windows and Mac operating system. The power of this dvd creator does not end here, iSkysoft dvd creator for mac allows its users to easily convert almost all types of videos from one format to another format.



Users can start by downloading a free trial version to first try before buying the full paid version. iSkysoft burn iTunes movies to dvd, steps are available on the website so users can follow step by step instructions to get the desired result. After the purchase of the software, iSkysoft also offers technical support for its user if they happen to face any problems while using the software. YouTube tools are also available on the website to assist the users to burn videos from iTunes to DVD mac.



Another key feature of this dvd creator for mac is the speed of conversion, iSkysoft claims that this software burns videos 30x faster than other software available in the market. They are proud of the quality, power and speed of their software and are offering their software at a discounted price of $35.95. iSkysoft dvd creator for mac has been receiving great reviews from past users which can be seen on the website and all over the internet.



To learn more about this powerful dvd creator for mac, download a free trial, or purchase the full version at a discounted price, go to http://www.iskysoft.com/. Plus to read step by step instructions on how to burn iTunes movies to DVD, visit http://www.iskysoft.com/create-dvd/burn-itunes-to-dvd.html



Media Contact:

iSkysoft

email: support@iskysoft.com

http://www.iskysoft.com/