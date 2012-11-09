ITVCompetitions.co.uk Makes It Easy for People to Enter Lucrative TV Show Competitions

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Competitions have been a regular feature on British television for many years. Game shows, magazine programmes and variety shows often feature a segment where a fabulous prize is offered up to viewers at home who can phone in with the answer to one simple question. This increases viewer engagement in the show, gives viewers a bonus for watching, and allows programme makers to increase profits by using premium rate phone lines and online advertising. Many of these TV competitions allow, and encourage, the user to enter multiple times using the same telephone number.



The website ITVCompetitions.co.uk has recently received a huge amount of attention for providing the public with a method of finding and entering these competitions more easily and cheaper than ever before. Site visitors are able to enter each competition online for free, even if they miss the TV show.



The bulk of the site consists of a database of recent television competitions from all of the large UK broadcasters, such as ITV, Sky, Channel 5 and the BBC. Popular competitions include Daybreak, This Morning, Loose Women and The Gadget Show. Competition answers are provided, along with a direct web link that enables site visitors to enter the competitions free of charge using the online method, bypassing premium rate phone lines and premium text entry numbers. For some TV competitions the free entry method is via traditional post, in which case the site provides information on how to enter.



In addition to providing information on free entry to TV competitions from every UK TV channel, ITV Competitions also points visitors in the direction of some of the best free entry competitions from popular websites across the Internet. These competitions are always free to enter and offer the chance of wining a substantial cash prize, holiday, car, electronic goods or similar.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Television competitions here in the UK can be extremely lucrative for the winners, and individual prizes of £100,000 or more are regularly given away on daytime and evening TV shows and game shows. However it has traditionally been very expensive to enter these competitions, with entries costing more than £1.00 through premium rate phone lines and text message services. UK broadcasting regulations force programme makers to provide a free method of entry, which is often via online entry, however this entry form is often buried in on-screen small print or the location of the online entry form is difficult to find. We’ve created ITVCompetitions.co.uk to make it easy for people to take advantage of free competition entries online and to find the information they are looking for quickly. We’ve even provided a database of questions and answers, so that our visitors can enter even if they miss the TV show or the question and we also let them know how many times they are allowed to enter. It’s a great way to enter multiple competitions and maximize the chances of winning, all for free!”



About ITVCompetitions.co.uk

ITVcompetitions.co.uk was established in 2012 to offer a one-stop-shop for UK residents to find and enter Internet & TV competitions. The site provides questions, answers, and links for free entry to popular Internet & TV competitions.



For more information please visit http://www.ITVCompetitions.co.uk