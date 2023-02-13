IV Bags Market to Grow with a Growth Rate of 5% During 2023 to 2030

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- The global IV bags market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for intravenous therapies and advancements in medical technology. IV bags, also known as intravenous bags, are medical devices used for administering fluids, medications, and nutrients directly into a patient's bloodstream. These bags are made of plastic material and are designed to be leak-proof, puncture-resistant, and sterile.



The rise in the number of hospitalized patients and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease, are driving the demand for IV bags. Additionally, the growing elderly population and the increasing awareness about the benefits of intravenous therapies are further fueling the growth of the market.



IV bags are available in different types, including non-PVC bags, PVC bags, and DEHP-free bags. Non-PVC bags are made of materials that are free of toxic chemicals, such as DEHP (di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate), and are more environmentally friendly compared to traditional PVC bags. PVC bags, on the other hand, are commonly used due to their durability and affordability. DEHP-free bags are rapidly gaining popularity due to the growing concern over the harmful effects of DEHP on human health.



The market for IV bags is segmented based on application, material type, and end-use. Based on application, the market is segmented into hydration, nutrition, and medication. The hydration segment holds the largest share of the market due to the increasing demand for intravenous fluids for hydration purposes. Based on material type, the market is segmented into PVC, non-PVC, and DEHP-free. The DEHP-free segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increasing awareness about the harmful effects of DEHP. Based on end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals hold the largest share of the market due to the large number of hospitalized patients and the increasing demand for intravenous therapies.



Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America holds the largest share of the market due to the presence of a large number of medical device companies, advancements in medical technology, and the growing elderly population. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing demand for intravenous therapies in countries such as China and India.



In conclusion, the global IV bags market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for intravenous therapies, advancements in medical technology, and the growing elderly population. Companies operating in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios and strengthening their presence in emerging markets to capitalize on the growth opportunities in the market.



