Ivan Fedorov Is Starting a Video Game Full of Cyberpranks and Black Humor

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- By day, Ivan Fedorov is an electronic programmer in Tel Aviv. By night, he is a gaming enthusiast, working on the next big video game.



It’s a stealth game called My Beloved Company and involves The Trojan Gambit, Inc., a mythical corporation that is creating the future with the introduction of advanced globalization technologies. These technologies are unique and virtually unknown to anyone outside the company.



What goes on inside the walls of The Trojan Gambit, however, is startling and sometimes dangerous, full of cyberpranks and black humor. Each worker has his or her own unique traits, appearance and capabilities. The company guards, who protect the workers from falling meteorites, may also prevent them from leaving for another job.



In order to complete production of the game, Federov needs about $7,000 for programmers and graphic artists. To generate this capital, he has launched an Indiegogo campaign, which can be viewed at www.indiegogo.com/projects/my-beloved-company-stealth-game-source-code-documentation-videos/x/5105199



Federov is counting on gamers from all over the world to help fund this project. Donations of any amount are welcome.



For as little as $2, backers can receive an iPhone version of the game. A pledge of $4 receives a copy of the game that can be run on a PC, Mac or Linux system.



A donation of $10 is rewarded with an App Game Kit (AGK). Those who make larger contributions receive source code, documentation, video tutorials and a Skype session that explains how to play the game.



“This is our first campaign,” Federov said. “We are planning to sell the game, the source code and all media files. In this way, gamers any can customize the game in a number of different ways. We also supply documentation and tutorial videos to improve usability of this code.”



For additional information, visit www.indiegogo.com/projects/my-beloved-company-stealth-game-source-code-documentation-videos/x/5105199 or the My Beloved Company Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/456285824504724



Federov can be reached directly at risecreature@gmail.com



About Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov is an electronic programmer in Tel Aviv and he is aslo a gaming enthusiast. Now he is working on a video game called My Beloved Company and this game is full of cyberpranks and black humor.



Contact Name: Ivan Fedorov

Company Name: OGGO1

Email Address: risecreature@gmail.com

Website URL: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/my-beloved-company-stealth-game-source-code-documentation-videos

City: Tel Aviv

Zip Code: 6347324

Country: Israel

Phone Number: 888-630-6640