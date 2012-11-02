Ivan Mihaljevic & Side Effects - New Album Counterclockwise

Rome, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- After a great reception of their previous album Destination Unknown which got a lot of great reviews and made it into several top 10 albums of the year lists of 2011, the guys are back with new songs and refurbished sound.



Counterclockwise is a concept album which comments on the current state of mind and consciousness of our society and the world.



It talks about many situations and feelings people might encounter through their lives.



It talks about despondency, about people who disappoint you in ways you'd never expect from them, about dealing with a death of a close friend, about greed and about people dealing with severe depression, but it also shows the light at the end of the tunnel.



The album sound focuses on the band as a trio and makes you feel like the band is playing in your living room in front of you.



As with the previous 2 albums, the engineering, apart from mastering, on Counterclockwise was handled by Ivan himself who has engineered albums and singles for many other bands too.



The mastering was done by a Grammy award-winning mastering engineer Brad Blackwood (Maroon 5, ZZ Top, Black Eyed Peas, Evanescence...).



The artwork was realized by the artist Robert Butkovic.



The guys decided to fight against the “loudness war, which has been destroying dynamics in rock and pop music for the past 2 decades, and go with a more natural sound.



About Ivan Mihaljevic & Side Effects

Ivan Mihaljevic & Side Effects are an eclectic rock power trio from Zagreb Croatia. The band consists of Ivan Mihaljevic on guitar and vocals, Marko Karacic Karo on bass and Alen Frljak on drums.



So, crank up your speakers louder and enjoy!



