Ivan Mihaljevic & Side Effects Won Ritmi Globali Europei 2012

Rome, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- “They are able to play. They’re standing up". That’s how the multi-awarded producer Bob Benozzo - chairperson of the technical panel for the XIX edition of Ritmi Globali Europei- commented the decision to assign the victory to the Croatian band Ivan Mihaljevic & Side Effects



The final decision could appear not so enthusiastic to who is not used to musical jargon, but the actual value of those words in music world, it’s widely different: “Standing up”, means “they fulfill all the requirements to make it successfully”.



PODIUM. The panel, unanimously, decided that the quality of the rock trio coming from Zagreb, -already nominated as the best by the Web listeners- is unquestionable: the musical proposal it’s pretty well-constructed and shows a considerable personality, technical mastery and strong, brilliant expressivity.



Ivan Mihaljevic & Side Effects are very young (average age 26) and they’re playing a rock influenced by a number of styles ranging from metal to progressive. Musicians are very well educated, they have a solid background in terms of composition skills, and a very interesting artistic curriculum.



Technical panel, assigned the second place to RewOut, six-piece from Caserta, characterized by a catchy, aggressive and strong voice of the female frontwoman, even similar to the unmistakable Skin, leader of the Skunk Anansie



Third place -according to Benozzo and his colleagues- The Atom Tanks, coming from Treviso and formed by seven elements that had performed a cool and original ska.



PANEL. Bob Benozzo is a young producer, awarded with internationally recognized prizes, such as 3 Grammy Award, 9 Latin Grammy, plus a number of awards and tens of Gold and Platinum Records (among the others, he produced: Cranberries, Ornella Vanoni, Pooh, Marco Carta, Chick Corea ). Next to him in the Ritmi Globali Europei panel, sits Mauro Lovisetto, videomaker and musician that performs video and graphics for Universal, BMG Music and for artists such as Tiziano Ferro (Emi Music) and Giorgia (Sony Music). Andrea Valfrè, sound engineer at Magister Recording Area (where Eugenio Finardi, Laura Pasini, Umberto Tozzi, le Orme and many others recorded their works ), Paolo Stefan, musician with an extensive experience as soundtrack composer both for movies and TV shows. Mauro Negretto, musician and representative of Ritmi Globali Europei.



FINAL CONCERT. Rock fan (but not only) will be able to listen the first three on the podium on Friday 21st December at the Home Rock Bar in Treviso (“Fonderia” area), during the Final Live event of the Prize.



