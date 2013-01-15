Ivan R Bosanko Announces Up-Coming Launch of the Rubber Room, Volume 2.

Yuma, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Although based in the 1950s, the message within ‘The Rubber Room’ still rings true today. With the book’s second volume due for release on January 22nd, author Ivan R Bosanko is set to further inspire readers up and down the country.



In the latest volume, set in the ‘decade of change’, four young people come of age as they encounter the three C's of life: Change, Commitment and Challenge.



Told as an epic and thrilling look at their lives, readers will encounter each young person as they are bounced around by a vicious and vindictive railroad CEO. Can they handle their three C's? The railroad industries infamous ‘Rubber Room Treatment’ is brought out of the historical closet in this never -to-be-forgotten masterpiece.



The book follows the hugely-successful first book, which garnered much acclaim.



Synopsis:



Set in the 1950s, The Rubber Room tells the story of four close friends, who call themselves “the Amigos”, come of age. Readers will meet Katey, the daughter of strict Irish-Catholic immigrant parents; Greg, born with the proverbial “silver spoon” and now finding himself trying to prove that money and family connection go together; Rico, the skirt chaser, with strong ties to the railroad union; and Jerry, whose stubbornness and independence says his soul is not for sale…at any price, despite his alcoholic mother’s intervention



As the author explains, his book is extremely relevant to the real world.



“The plot is based on real historical incidents, allowing the messages within to be as inspirational now as they were in the 1950s. While fiction, its real-world context will bring the plot into a vivid spectacle for each reader, inspiring their own lives as a result,” says Bosanko, who was voted Who’s Who ‘Member of the Year’ in 2009.



Since its release, the original book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



Sue Ayres, a respected reviewer from BookPleasures.com said that, “The Rubber Room exemplifies the era of the 1950s, especially how young people were coming into their own and breaking free of tradition and expectations. The characters are interesting, the story line is engaging and I look forward to more novels from the author.”



Ayres’ and other readers’ demands have now been met, with the launch of the second volume just days away.



Due to the expected high demand, interested readers are urged to get their hands on a copy as soon as its release.



‘The Rubber Room: Volume 2’, published by Tate Publishing, is due for release on January 22nd.



The book can be purchased directly from the publisher: http://www.tatepublishing.com/bookstore/book.php?w=9781620244593



About Ivan R. Bosanko

Ivan R. Bosanko is the author of Sarah D and Brown’s Hole. The Rubber Room showcases his considerable talent and versatility. In 2009, Bosanko’s professional writing career received national and international acclaim.



He was selected for a most prestigious award by being named Who’s Who “Member of the Year”. That was followed by being inducted into their 2009-10 Literary Hall of Fame.