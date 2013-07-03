Ivanov Designs Relaunches Their Website Demonstrating Their Striking Web Designs

Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The field of web development is a nuanced one that carries with it many challenges. Businesses need a website that can carry all the content that users might wish to find yet at the same time does not become bloated or overwhelming. Clever design should look aesthetically pleasing but more importantly convert visitors in to customers intuitively. Businesses also need to make sure that their website is attracting the right kind of attention from potential customers by utilising Search Engine Optimization to reach the target audience that is looking to buy. For all these needs, Bellevue Web Design company Ivanov Designs has a proven track record in providing integrated solutions that will maximise impact and profits.



The Bellevue SEO specialists are in the rare position of combining experts in web design and development with experts in search engine optimization- both disciplines requiring both an engineering based problem solving mind and a creative driven approach, but in very different ways. By having these experts collaborate on a business’ project from the beginning, they are ideally placed to create a product of maximum efficiency at a premium of economy.



Their recent website re-launch was designed to showcase their ability to create clean, functional web spaces that also serve advanced purposes over and above mere content dissemination- the website features a flash heavy portfolio space and an integrated client area showing at once that amazing things can be achieved without the need for high end graphics that slow down mobile access.



A spokesperson for Ivanov Designs explained, “The new website features all new copy and features including high quality optimized imagery, a portfolio of previous projects that can be previewed or visited by potential new customers, a breakdown of the services offered and the way in which the company works. A new sophisticated client area has been launched where customers can watch the website being built live, interact with its features and content and provide live feedback on the build so we are sure our product users are satisfied from the ground up. Our own website has been redesigned to be clean, functional and fully integrated with everything from Facebook and Twitter to Google Maps. Our approach is holistic so we design a website whose focus is to engage visitors while focusing on getting the visitor to convert to a customer. Out SEO services ensure clients have a wave of customers coming to their site everyday allowing our designs to convert those visitors into paying customers.”



About Ivanov Designs

Ivanov Designs is a full spectrum web design, development and SEO marketing house based in Bellevue. The company offer a consultancy to establish purpose and goals, before planning, designing, constructing and optimizing a website before launching it with full social media integration and a host of easily customizable features.