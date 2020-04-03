IVF Devices and Consumables Market Exploring Future Growth 2019-2025 and Key Players - Ovascience, Oxford Gene Technology, Progyny

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- The global IVF devices and consumables market generated $1,882 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $6,891 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2018 to 2025. In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a woman's ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm outside the body, in vitro. The process involves stimulating a woman's ovulatory, removing an ovum from the woman's ovaries, and allowing the sperm to fertilize in a liquid in a laboratory. IVF is one of the widely used treatments to assist couples with infertility problems.



The global IVF devices & consumables market is anticipated to show significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in awareness of IVF, and technological advancements in IVF devices. Furthermore, increase in number of same sex marriages and upsurge in disposable income considerably contribute towards the market growth. However, higher cost, ethical issues, and complications associated with the IVF hamper the market growth.



Major Key Players of the IVF Devices and Consumables Market are:

Cook Medical, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company), Genea Biomedx, Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.), Ovascience, Oxford Gene Technology, Progyny, The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vitrolife AB



The global IVF devices & consumables market is segmented based on the product, technology, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into the instrument, accessory & disposable, and reagent & media. The instrument segment is further divided into sperm separation system, cryosystem, incubator, imaging system, ovum aspiration pump, cabinet, micromanipulator, and others. The reagent & media is sub segmented into cryopreservation media, semen processing media, ovum processing media, and embryo culture media.



Major Types of IVF Devices and Consumables Market covered are:

Instrument

Accessory & Disposable

Reagent & Media



Major Applications of IVF Devices and Consumables Market covered are:

Fertility Clinic

Hospital

Surgical Center

Clinical Research Institute



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global IVF Devices and Consumables consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the IVF Devices and Consumables market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global IVF Devices and Consumables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the IVF Devices and Consumables with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IVF Devices and Consumables Market Size

2.2 IVF Devices and Consumables Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IVF Devices and Consumables Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 IVF Devices and Consumables Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IVF Devices and Consumables Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IVF Devices and Consumables Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global IVF Devices and Consumables Sales by Product

4.2 Global IVF Devices and Consumables Revenue by Product

4.3 IVF Devices and Consumables Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global IVF Devices and Consumables Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, IVF Devices and Consumables industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



