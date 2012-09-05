Ivory Homes Offers Free Credit Repair Service for Potential Homebuyers

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- Ivory Homes, a leading provider of pre-built and custom-built homes for sale in Utah, offers a free credit repair service for all potential buyers of Ivory Homes’ properties.



Ivory Financial Fitness consists of several dedicated financial fitness consultants who work with homebuyers to repair their credit. Partnered with the top-ranked credit counseling company in the nation, AAA Fair Credit Foundation, Ivory Homes intends to help more people looking for homes in Salt Lake City, or homes for sale in Utah overall, have better success attaining the American dream of home ownership.



“We specialize in helping buyers who don’t think they have the credit to buy a home get on the right path to home ownership,” said Dustin Grimnes, president of Ivory Financial Fitness. “More then ever, the credit score is one of the most significant factors in qualifying to purchase a home, and our mission is to take that number and increase it as high as possible.”



Ivory Financial Fitness starts this process by providing customers with a free qualification consultation. This is followed by an educational session to better provide an understanding of the home buying process, and to build an action plan to achieve qualification for a loan. Other resources include budgeting and savings plans, debt management programs and aggressive credit repair tactics. All told, these complimentary services are valued at $2,200.



“It can be very expensive to repair your credit if using a professional group to help,” said Clark Ivory, CEO of Ivory Homes. “Most people in such a situation don’t need an extra expense, so we choose not to charge for it. As long as someone buys a home from us, it’s part of our service.”



When working with a new client, Ivory Financial Fitness looks at an individual’s unique situation, determines the credit score that’s needed and coaches them how to get there. “We never want that three digit number keeping people from owning and enjoying homes in Salt Lake City or anywhere else in Utah,” said Grimnes. “Our slogan is ‘We Fix Credit’ — and that’s exactly what we do every day.”



For more details on the Ivory Financial Fitness services, call 801-747-7042 or e-mail dusting@ivoryhomes.com.



Ivory Homes has been Utah’s largest homebuilder since 1990. For more information, Contact Ivory Homes’ corporate office, 978 Woodoak Lane, Salt Lake City, UT 84117, call 801-747-7000, visit the website at www.ivoryhomes.com or check out the YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/ivoryhomes.