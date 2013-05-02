IVR Buddy - a Game-Changing Telecom Solution for Startups and Small Businesses Launches

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- A game-changing telecom solution for startups and small businesses, IVR Buddy is a widget-based interface for non-technical users to build a professional, cloud based phone system.



Developed by Danish programmer Peter Schroder, the website serves as a user friendly application to set up professionally automated phone systems that were previously only accessible by big-budget corporations and skilled programmers.



Users can buy phone numbers, port existing numbers, design phone menus, and manage voicemails through the highly intuitive control panel. The streamlined dashboard gives the user a clear overview of phone numbers, call flows, account balance, and call history. Simple, easy to use and affordable.



http://www.ivrbuddy.com



