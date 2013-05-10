Ivy Creative Completes Showcase Video for Pegasystems Featuring T3 Advisors, Visnick & Caulfield, J. Calnan & Assoc., WB Engineering and Officeworks Inc.

Natick, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Ivy Creative, LLC is proud to announce the completion of a long-form video, created to showcase the new corporate world headquarters of Pegasystems at One Rogers Street in Cambridge, MA.



The 5-minute HD video, which can be viewed online here, was shot on location over three days in the 160,000 square foot space. It is a combination of interviews with key members of the project team and dramatic footage of the new office space, brought to life using motion as a central creative element.



“We wanted the video to reflect three things; the energy of the design, the collaboration of the project team and the value the new space brings to Pegasystems as a company,” said Steve Ratner, Ivy Creative Principal. “It was carefully planned, shot and produced to tell that story, using the words of the participants themselves and the dynamic visuals of the space.”



This new headquarters, featuring state of the art AV and IT technology was designed to foster collaboration, an important part of the Pegasystems corporate culture.



It was also the result of a unique team approach to site selection, design and construction. The video features representatives from T3 Advisors (Real Estate), Visnick & Caulfield (Architects), WB Engineering (Engineering), J. Calnan & Associates (Construction), Officeworks Inc. (Office Furniture Systems) and Pegasystems, each speaking about the project and their team.



For Pegasytems, this move into their “office of the future” was multi-year effort guided by this collaborative project team. Their approach to the process and the final results are explored in this compelling video from Ivy Creative.



Ivy Creative is an award-winning creative services agency specializing in branding, promotion, commercial and video production and strategy. http://www.ivycreative.com.



The full video is available at this link: Pegasystems – One Rogers Street Video